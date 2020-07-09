ECHR rejects request to apply interim measure in case over constitutional changes in Armenia – Panorama

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decided on Wednesday perhaps not to apply an interim measure requested in the case Gyulumyan and Others v. Armenia concerning the recent amendments to the Constitution of Armenia.

The four applicants, Alvina Gyulumyan, Hrant Nazaryan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrayr Tovmasyan who were judges of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia during the time of the constitutional reform, requested in particular that the European Court indicate to the Armenian government they freeze enforcement of the constitutional amendments and preserve their offices.

The court decided to reject the request as outside the scope of application of Rule 39 (interim measures) of the Rules of Court, since it failed to involve a risk of serious and irreparable harm of a core right underneath the European Convention on Human Rights.

ECHR reminds that in 2015 the Constitution of Armenia was amended, introducing a 12-year non-renewable term of office for Constitutional Court judges and establishing a 6-year non-renewable mandate for the president of Armenia’s highest court.

However, pursuant to a transitional arrangement, judges who had previously been appointed prior to the entry in to force of the amendments were to keep on serving underneath the old rules, according to which CC judges were appointed until their retirement. Similarly, the president of the CC was to keep his mandate until retirement

Recently, it absolutely was decided to amend the Constitution in a manner that judges of the CC would have a 12-year term of office, regardless of their date of appointment. The six-year non-renewable mandate of the Constitutional Court head was also to be reproduced. Failing the capability to hold a planned referendum due to the sanitary crisis, these amendments were adopted by parliament and entered in to force in June 2020 and efficiently terminated the word of office of the very first three applicants in the case, judges of the CC, and the mandate of the fourth applicant as president of the very best court of Armenia.