ECHR passed ‘historic judgment’ in Gurgen Margaryan murder case, says lawyer – Armenian News

The transfer by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to carry Azerbaijan accountable for the murder of an Armenian officer has a historic worth in phrases of condemning ethnic hatred, a Yerevan-based protection lawyer mentioned in the present day, addressing the not too long ago released judgment.

At a information convention on Tuesday, Lusine Sahakyan expressed additionally her remorse over the Hungarian authorities’ failure to repair the authorized successors’ violated rights. “After consultations with our clients, we do not rule out the possibility of turning to the [ECHR Grand] Chamber to achieve a full accountability applying also to Hungary. The violation of the right to life was stated – along with the fact that we are dealing with an anti-Armenian discrimination pursued by Azerbaijan in relation to the Armenians,” she famous.

Sahakyan praised the judgment as the primary ever transfer by a global courtroom to sentence Azerbaijan for an anti-Armenian discrimination and hatred. She known as for a constant method to authorized penalties to induce the nation to eradicate the type of perspective in the course of time.

“Given that the judgment was recorded as a violation of the right to life, it must be followed by measures potentially ensuring that the murderer will de-facto serve his sentence. This case, as a matter of fact, is of a greater significance for the state rather than the family. The family’s loss is irrevocable indeed, but the family hasn’t claimed pecuniary damage. Our campaign initially has been – and remains – within the legal domain,” Sahakyan added.

She additionally took the possibility to thank the slain officer’s family members for standing by the protection crew all through the preceeding. Sahakyan emphasised that their efforts succeeded “exclusively through private individuals’ initiative”.