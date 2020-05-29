ECHR delivers advisory opinion on Robert Kocharyan’s case – Panorama

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has delivered an advisory opinion on former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s case sought by the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

The court docket, delivering its second advisory opinion after Protocol 16 to the European Convention on Human Rights got here into pressure in 2018, held that it couldn’t reply the primary two questions put by the Armenian prime court docket.

The questions requested by the Constitutional Court had been worded as follows:

1) Does the idea of ‘law’ beneath Article 7 of the Convention and referred to in different Articles of the Convention, as an illustration, in Articles 8-11, have the identical diploma of qualitative necessities (certainty, accessibility, foreseeability and stability)?

2) If not, what are the requirements of delineation?

In specific, ECHR couldn’t discover any direct hyperlink between the questions and the continued home proceedings, which have been introduced in opposition to former Kocharyan for allegedly trying to overthrow the constitutional order in 2008.

The Constitutional Court’s third query was whether or not a provision which outlined against the law and referred to a authorized act with supreme authorized pressure and the next degree of abstraction may meet the Convention necessities of certainty, accessibility, foreseeability and stability.

The court docket discovered that such a provision, utilizing the “blanket reference” or “legislation by reference” method in criminalizing acts or omissions, The referencing provision and the referenced provision, learn collectively, needed to allow people to foresee, if want be with the assistance of authorized recommendation, what conduct would make them criminally liable.

Among different issues, the best approach of ensuringclarity and foreseeability was for the reference to be specific and for the referencing provision to set out the constituent components of the offence.

The Constitutional Court’s fourth query involved the standards beneath Article 7 (no punishment with out legislation) of the European Convention for evaluating two totally different variations of a authorized act for his or her compatibility with the precept of the non-retroactivity of legal legislation. The court docket discovered that such assessments needed to take account of the particular circumstances of the case (the precept of concretisation) slightly than be carried out within the summary.

The full textual content of the advisory opinion may be accessed here.