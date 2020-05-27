ECHR decision in Safarov case a ruling against Azerbaijan’s policy of Armenophobia – Foreign Ministry – Panorama

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia on Tuesday provided a statement on the ECHR ruling in Makuchyan and also Minasyan vs Azerbaijan and also Hungarycase The declaration reviews:

“On May 26, the European Court of Human Rights ruled in the case of Makuchyan and also Minasyan vs Azerbaijan and also Hungary, which belongs to the launch and also glorification by Azerbaijan of Ramil Safarov, that extremely eliminated Armenian policeman Gurgen Margaryan.

In 2004, in Budapest Azerbaijani policeman Ramil Safarov, that was getting involved in a training program within the structure “Partnership for Peace” program, killed Armenian policeman Gurgen Margaryan while he was asleep by axing him to fatality and also struck one more Armenian policeman HaykMakuchyan Ramil Safarov, that was punished to life jail time by the Hungarian court, was moved to Azerbaijan, where enforcement of the sentence ought to have been proceeded. However, right away after the transfer Ramil Safarov was absolved and also pietistic. In this respect the ruling specified: “The court is particularly struck by the fact that, in addition to immediate release, upon his return to Azerbaijan R.S. was granted a number of other benefits, such as salary arrears for the period spent in prison, a flat in Baku and a promotion in military rank awarded at a public ceremony.”

The court has actually located infractions of the second (ideal to life) and also 14 th (non- discrimination) posts of the European Convention on Human legal rights by Azerbaijan.

It’s noteworthy that the ruling figured out that the offense of those posts was related, therefore developing that the immunity and also glorification approved by the highest possible management of Azerbaijan to Ramil Safarov, that was founded guilty in the ruthless murder on the premises of disgust, had a creating web link to the ethnic culture of the sufferers.

This ECHR decision is a ruling against Azerbaijan’s policy ofArmenophobia It not just acknowledges, however additionally settles on the inadmissibility of the promo on the state degree of dislike criminal offenses devoted against the Armenians by Azerbaijan.

The ruling enforces a lawful commitment to Azerbaijan to embark on such activities which will certainly place an end to those infractions of the European Convention of Human Rights and also restore the results.

The Republic of Armenia sights this ruling of the ECHR as a need resolved to the authorities of Azerbaijan to recover justice in the distressing murder of Gurgen Margaryan and also finish its racist policy in the direction ofArmenians To this end, the Republic of Armenia will certainly make constant initiatives in the appropriate worldwide bodies.

The launch of founded guilty killer Ramil Safarov by the mandate of the President of Azerbaijan and also his glorification is a disrespect and also affront to the criterion of human being and also human self-respect. Today, when those activities obtained their lawful analysis, we even more than ever before are figured out to avoid hate criminal offenses and also secure the protection of the Armenian individuals in the area.

We will certainly remain to function non-stop to accomplish a relaxed and also safe and secure area totally free of disgust.”