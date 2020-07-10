ECHR commitment to consider high court judges’ case within short timeframes ‘hints chances of conventional violations’ – lawyer – Armenian News

The proven fact that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has committed it self to consider, within the shortest possible timeframes, the case working with the chairman and three judges of the Constitutional Court demonstrates that they have observed a tendency of a significant conventional violation, according to Robert Hayrapetyan, a lawyer.

In an interview with Tert.am, Hayrapetyan cited an ECHR precedent he said not only reacted to a violation of rights but additionally obliged hawaii to reinstate the tenure of a constitutional court member. Yet, Hayrapetyan hesitated to predict the scenario of the possible solution now. The lawyer said he does not expect most of the judges of the Constitutional Court to be reinstated to office, bit admitted the predictability of applying the practice by the European court.

“We have to wait for the ECHR’s final response to have a clear knowledge of the state’s obligation,” he said.

Asked to discuss the fact that President Armen Sarkissian has not for the time being signed the amended law “On the Constitutional Court”, Hayrapetyan said that he thinks that the president, in all likelihood, avoid complicity in a affair where is sees a constitutional problem.

“If he realizes that the law has a problem in terms of constitutionality and states that he isn’t going to sign it – while failing to exercise his constitutional obligation to apply to the Constitutional Court – this is yet another reason to state the fact that Armen Sarkissian’s inaction makes him an accomplice in the authorities’ anti-legal conduct,” the lawyer said.