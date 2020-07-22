ECHR awards Gagik Khachatryan’s application by requesting Armenian Government to ensure immediate medical treatment – Armenian News

On 21 July, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) released its choice by which it granted the application by previous Minister of Finance of the Republic of Armenia Gagik Khachatryan.

The ECHR asked for the Government of the Republic of Armenia to ensure immediate medical treatment as needed for Khachatryan’s health condition in the civil healthcare facility and ensure the participation of foreign physicians.

64- years of age Gagik Khachatryan who has actually unlawfully been apprehended for currently 11 months requirements immediate spine stenosis surgical treatment. The failure or hold-up to carry out surgical treatment includes severe and irreparable dangers postured to his future health and life. Khachatryans’ lawyer group has actually consistently raised this concern in all the circumstances and proficient authorities of the Republic of Armenia, consisting of the examination, prosecution authorities and courts of the Republic of Armenia, however they have actually regularly neglected and are neglecting those cautions denying Gagik Khachatryan of his essential rights to get an appropriate medicaltreatment The lawyer group has actually likewise referred to the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia and the human rights companies.

Moreover, we would like to notify you that considering that 4 July 2019 3 medical consilia have actually been carried out with the participation of leading physicians- experts of the Republic of Armenia upon the orders of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia and by the demand of both the Investigation Authority and the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia, and the medical viewpoint prepared by the consilia arranged by themselves effort showed that Gagik Khachatryan requires spine stenosis surgical correction which, nevertheless, is not possible to carry out in the Republic of Armenia as the main implant was put abroad and he has actually been routinely dealt with considering that 2015.

The group was lastly encouraged that being limited by the unlawful reasoning of this criminal case the state proficient authorities will not just refuse to ensure Gagik Khachatryan’s sufficient medical treatment however will likewise hamper in all the possible methods its insurance coverage and will continue to keep him under detention presenting danger to his life and health. On 11 June 2020 under the Rule No 39 of the European Court of Human Rights by the application sent out to the very same court his lawyer group asked to demand the Government of Armenia to transfer Gagik Khachatryan to a civil healthcare facility and license to get an expert medical treatment.

The Government attempting to refute the viewpoints of the medical consilia arranged by itself effort, carried out specialist assessment by the inter- company forensic commissions within one day and sent out a viewpoint to the ECHR, which presumably specified that Gagik Khachatryan requires neither surgical treatment, physical treatment nor rehab treatment, and pain relievers will suffice for him. Despite this suspicious specialist viewpoint, on 21 July 2020 the European Court of Human Rights rendered a choice on awarding Gagik Khachatryan’s application and asked for the Government of the Republic of Armenia to ensure an appropriate medical treatment as needed for Khachatryan’s health condition and by the medical personnel picked by him.

We are sorry that even in case of presence of specific danger to the life and health of the person of the Republic of Armenia, we have to ensure the workout of the right to sufficient medical treatment as an outcome of intervention and based upon the demand of the European Court of Human Rights.

We would like to advise you that previous Minister of Finance Gagik Khachatryan is charged with the abuse of main position and misapplication of the home throughout his post his state activity from 2008 to2014 Khachatryan does not plead himself guilty for the charges brought versus him and his lawyer group has actually voiced lots of cases of offenses and pressure within the last 11 months, consisting of the unlawful and out- of- legal- reasoning prosecution versus Khachatryan’s boys. There have actually been pressure, unlawful searches and prosecution versus other family members and other loved ones also.