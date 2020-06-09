ECHR advisory opinion on Kocharyan case not subject to interpretation but translation – Gevorg Kostanyan – Panorama

Armenia’s former Prosecutor General, Doctor of Law Gevorg Kostanyan is worried with the truth that performing Prosecutor General has commented on the ECHR advisory opinion regarding prices introduced towards former President Robert Kocharyan. “The Constitutional Court of Armenia is the only and unique addressee of the ECRH advisory opinion and only the Constitutional Court may assess the decision of the European Court,” Kostanyan instructed a web-based interview on the 2nd TV Channel on Monday.

In Kostanyan’s phrases, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Prosecutor General himself don’t have any capability to elaborate on the choice of the European courtroom. He then recommended that the ECHR advisory opinion is not subject to interpretations but to translation solely.

“There is no need to interpret the advisory opinion as the document clearly sets all the principles, resolutions and approaches the Constitutional Court should consider to apply. Any interpretation – be it from attorneys, state bodies or any other figure – has no relevance,” pressured Kostanyan, who served as Representative of the Republic of Armenia earlier than the Court from 2004 to 2017.

He subsequent famous that the advisory opinion accommodates references to precedents and former judgements thus offering the scope for the Constitutional Court in analyzing the case. In his phrases, the Constitutional Court could not transcend the scope of these precedents which have been developed over the previous 50 years and description the primary approaches.

To word, Robert Kocharyan has been charged beneath Article 300.1 of the 2009 Criminal Code ( “Overthrow of the Constitutional order”) with offences which had been alleged to have been dedicated in relation to occasions which happened in February and March 2008, when protests broke out over a disputed presidential election. At that point, a special provision of the previous Criminal Code, Article 300 (“usurpation of power”), was in power.

Speaking of the provisions set out within the advisory opinion, Kostanyan recalled the ECHR reference to the Criminal Code article that cites one other authorized act, the Constitution which implies that the necessities of readability and foreseeability must be relevant to respective norms of the Constitution.

“It is explicit that the Article 300.1 contained a reference to Articles 1 to 5 and 6 § 1 of the Armenian Constitution of 2015. In the version of 2008 Constitutions, those articles didn’t exist in their current sequence and content. Thus it is unacceptable to speak of the clarity and foreseeability of the mentioned Article,” mentioned Kostanyan.

Another restriction set by the ECHR for interpretation refers to the sensible implementation of the authorized norm.

“That is to say no derivation should for the application of Article 300.1 on the basis of formed practice in the country. In Armenia, we had the application of Article 301.1 when in 2009 or 2010 the Prosecutor General’s Office quitted the criminal prosecution and the Court acquitted the defendants. We have the practice, and the ECHR set the rule for the Constitutional Court to not leave that practice,” mentioned Kostanyan.

To remind, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) delivered an advisory opinion on former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s case sought by the Constitutional Court of Armenia on May 29.