Echoing Their Government, ‘Wolf Warriors’ Howl on China’s Internet

Chinese officers have been partaking in an aggressive “Wolf Warrior” model of diplomacy in latest months, and this aggressive mindset has now unfold to China’s web, with on-line commentators lashing out on the United States and posting pictures of a simulated Chinese invasion of the self-governing island of Taiwan.

“Wolf Warrior” diplomacy, named after a 2017 motion blockbuster film that brimmed with jingoism and set box-office information in China, options Beijing envoys taking to Twitter to insult their host nations or threaten commerce struggle towards governments that criticize China.

A preferred WeChat account known as Zhidao Xuegong, or Scholarly Hall of the Ultimate Truth, was shut down by authorities censors final month after spreading misinformation and dozens of rumors deemed to have unfold a web based tradition of “anti-intellectualism.”

On May 20, the day that Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen was sworn into workplace to start her second time period as president, the Chinese army journal Naval and Merchant Ships uploaded on an 11-minute video titled “2020 Taiwan Strait Combat Drill,” boasting that the island may very well be taken by Beijing inside 24 hours.

The video simulation of the Chinese takeover begins at 4:00 a.m. with missile assaults focusing on Taiwan’s missile bases and blanketing airports in an effort to management the airspace within the Taiwan Strait. A strike group led by the plane service Liaoning follows quickly after. At 1:00 p.m., Chinese troops depart from Fuzhou in Fujian province.

They arrive offshore of Taipei by 5:00 and land in power when the tides change in an effort to accomplish their mission of “liberating” Taiwan.

And on May 21, an account holder on the social media platform Weibo known as Wild Gray Bear shared an album of 18 images depicting an armed takeover of the island. Titled “Unification by Force,” the album is described as “a special project produced by students of the Military Aficionados Club at the Sichuan Art Institute to express our disdain for those who support Taiwan independence.”

Whether ready as propaganda or as an effort to destroy morale in Taiwan, these pictures of landings by Chinese troops have gone too far, says Chen Kuo-ming, a Taiwanese army skilled and senior editor of the journal Defense International.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, a distinguished Chinese “Wolf Warrior” diplomat with a pugnacious Twitter account, takes a query on the each day media briefing in Beijing, April 8, 2020.

AFP

Small smear marketing campaign victories

In the face of such hostility from the Chinese public and even from lecturers, “you can’t blame the Taiwanese people for seeking independence,” Chen stated.

“There are 1.4 billion people in mainland China, while there are only 23 million people in Taiwan,” Chen stated. “It’s very easy for those ‘keyboard commentators’ who hide behind their computer screens to ‘Like’ a post or to comment ‘+1’ on a post, so when it comes to the total number of ‘likes’ a post can get, we are always outnumbered.”

“This has something to do with the so-called ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy that China has been engaging in recently,” he added. “They have been very aggressive globally.”

Chen advised these occasions from a special perspective.

As folks on the opposite aspect of the Taiwan Strait can’t freely talk about how U.S. troops would possibly take down Beijing, the Taiwanese folks would possibly as properly take it straightforward and let the Chinese take pleasure in themselves speaking about how they may take down Taiwan.

Let them take pleasure in some freedom of speech to specific their views, he stated.

Meanwhile, how the Chinese folks interact in on-line debates, and the way they obtain gratification by profitable small victories in smear campaigns and by belittling others, baffles observers exterior the nation.

In April, the extensively fashionable Zhidao Xuegong WeChat account ranked primary within the “original posts” class of the Xigua Index, an index monitoring the affect of WeChat public accounts, averaging greater than 1.7 million web page views in the course of the month.

‘No rumors too wild to unfold‘

An article by Yu Gui writing on qq.com has collected a few of Zhidao Xuegong’s extra outrageous articles, with the writer commenting, “In my opinion, the principle of this account is that ‘there are no rumors too wild to spread; there are only rumors that you fail to think of.’”

In one latest submit titled “Almost Dead: the Sinking of the United States,” Zhidao Xuegong claimed that the United States has been overwhelmed by the variety of its residents dying from COVID-19, and that because of this, “the U.S. has processed the bodies into frozen meat, human burger patties, and human hotdogs.”

And in one other submit, the account claimed that as China’s time zone is in the future forward of that of the U.S., a guided missile launched by China on Jan. 10 can strike America on Jan. 9, U.S. time. “There is no way that the United States is able to defend itself against such attacks across time and space,” the account goes on to say.

Many related posts by Zhidao Xuegong go far past widespread sense, and the account was shut down on May 25.

Speaking in the future later to RFA, Chinese human rights activist Hu Jia stated he’s now below home arrest and may’t break via China’s Great Firewall on the web, however has seen many postings on China’s personal web smearing the United States.

It’s wonderful not solely that somebody would fabricate such tales which have garnered so many views, however that so many individuals would actually consider them, Hu Jia stated.

“They are the ‘adult babies,’ or ‘brainwashed babies’ that exist under communist rule,” he stated. “They are the freak products created by a process of constant brainwashing and the gradual formation of very narrow perspectives.”

“They can invent all kinds of farfetched nationalist rumors, absorb them, and then spread them,” he stated.

Many of those posts embody the remark “Share if you are Chinese,” and are finally shared throughout many alternative discussion groups, Hu Jia stated. “It is as if that person is trying to prove to himself or herself or to others that he or she is a patriot.”

The true victims of the faux information created by teams like Zhidao Xuegong usually are not foreigners, however moderately the “deceived Chinese people” and in the end the tens of 1000’s of those teams’ true believers, Yu Gui stated on qq.com.

Any satisfaction over the shutdown of Zhidao Xuegong’s account could also be short-lived, nonetheless, the writer says, urging folks to be on the lookout for the rise of the following “Zhidao Xuegong.”

Reported by RFA’s Mandarin Service. Translated by Min Eu.