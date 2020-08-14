Echo Studio – Studio-quality smart speaker with crystal-clear sound and Alexa



Price: $199.99

(as of Aug 14,2020 06:54:13 UTC – Details)





Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, and answer questions.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, listen to 50 million songs in the highest quality audio formats available, HD, UltraHD and 3D.

Adapts to any room – Automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound.

Built-in smart home hub – Ask Alexa to control Zigbee-compatible devices.

Keep your family in sync – Use your Alexa devices like an intercom and talk to any room in the house with Drop In and Announcements.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.