Echo Show 8 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detection



Price: $164.98 - $104.99

(as of Aug 17,2020 16:54:36 UTC – Details)





Alexa can show you more – With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

Blink Mini is a 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

See people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view.

Sets up in minutes – just plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and add it to your Blink app.