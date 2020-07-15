Echo Plus (2nd Gen) – Premium sound with built-in smart home hub – Charcoal



Price: $149.99 - $79.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 06:51:48 UTC – Details)





Enjoy premium sound – Personalize your listening experience by adjusting the equalizer settings. Or pair with a second Echo Plus (2nd Gen) or Echo (3rd Gen) for stereo sound and add more base with an Echo Sub.

Voice control your music – Ask Alexa for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. With multi-room music, play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Create routines to start and end your day.

Keep your family in sync – Use your Alexa devices like an intercom and talk to any room in the house with Drop In and Announcements.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.