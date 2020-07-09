The decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to reject interim measures for the chairman and judges of the Constitutional Court is unrelated to the substance of their complaint, according to Ara Ghazaryan, an advocate specializing in international law.

In an interview with Tert.am, the lawyer predicted real chances for CC Chair Hrayr Tovmasyan and the three other judges (Alvina Gyulumyan, Felix Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan) to reinstate their right for future tenure centered on the recent measure.

Ghazaryan said he does not think that the rejection deserves any attention at all given that it’s an “interim judicial act” not entailing legal consequences.

The specialist called attention to the proven fact that Rule 39 (Interim Measure) of the Rules of Court was cited as a basis for the rejection (stating that the complaint was beyond the scope of its application). “It is not strange at all given that the ECHR applies Rule 39 to extradition cases taken under proceeding. Hence I do not see anything negative here. It is absolutely unrelated to the substance of the complaint; that’s the most important thing. It is just a remedy and has absolutely nothing to do with the substance of the complaint and the dispute in question,” that he added.

Ghazaryan said he expects the Court to give a “totally justified priority” to the case notwithstanding the interim judicial measure (offered as a remedy).

The attorney cited also early in the day precedents when ECHR rulings served as grounds for reinstating judges’ rights. “The ECHR, of course, will not make a decision [directly] allowing the reinstatement of judges’ tenure, though it may, in exceptional circumstances, – whenever the violation in question is blatant and bears an unique character, with the authorities demonstrating a brazen disrespect for human rights – indicate the fact in its decision. The ECHR, normally, records the violation, ruling on the future actions in the next phase,” he added.

But Ghazaryan hesitated to predict the specific timeframes, which he said “may vary” based on the circumstances. “The ECHR may give priority, considering again the seriousness of the violation in question, its unprecedented and systemic character. In that case, certainly, it will step up the procedures,” that he said.