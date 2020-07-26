ECHANFIT Folding Treadmill Home Electric Motorized Running Machine with 17”Wide Tread Belt LCD Display 15 Preset Programs 8.5 MPH Max Speed and Cup Holder Easy Assembly



Product Description

Digital LCD Monitor



Multi-functional LCD screen measures exercise performance in speed, time, calories, distance and heart-rate to keep you constantly motivated.

The 15 preset programs offer a variety of optional modes according to personal physique and amount of exercise to meet the different target needs of sports enthusiasts.

The adjustable speed range of 0.5 to 8.5 MPH takes into account the needs of different people. Both beginners and professionals could choose the right speed, from walking, jogging and running speed.

Product Specification

WEIGHT CAPACITY: Up to 220LB

ASSEMBLED DIMENSIONS: 51.22”L x 27.64”W x 44.73”H

FOLDED DIMENSIONS: 28.47”L x 27.33” Wx 46.65”H

SIZE FOR THE CROWD: 4.6ft -6.2ft in height

User-friendly Intergated Handrail Buttons

Quick buttons on handrail help to start, stop, adjust speed and track your heart rate during workout.

Bottle Holder

Convenient bottle holder is included to fit different cups to help replenish water during exercise.

Stabilizing Insert

ECHANFIT Treadmill is equipped with safety plug to prevent the machine from sliding during workout . Make sure the plug is inserted when start your exercise.

Three Manual Incline Levels



Different manual incline settings to personalize your exercise intensity

Mannual incline range: 1°, 2°, 3°

Degree 1—0°

The degree of treadmill’s tilt is relatively low, which is suitable for brisk walking, jogging, and slow walking.

Degree 2—1°

The degree of tilt is relatively higher than Incline Degree 1°, which is suitable for fast walking, jogging or short-term running.

Degree 3—2°

The Incline Degree 3° is the highest. It is suitable for sloped running, fast walking, jogging or burn excessive calories and doing cardio.

ECHANFIT Folding Electrical Treadmill, which up to 2.5hp continuous horsepower.

It was designed with 17-inch wide running belt, simulating a realistic road workout scene in each .

The Multi layer belt effectively reduces noise and vibration , protecting our knee.

The ECHANFIT Folding Electrical Treadmill is easy to install with user manual and hardware.

THE CAMELON FIT not only provide quality products, but also pay attention to our ECHANFIT brand service .

Quiet & durable motor provides speeds from 0.5 to 8.5 MPH with 3 manual incline options. Maximum User Weight: 220 Pounds（100kgs）

Foldable design and transportation wheels allow for easy storage and mobility, perfect for home use.

ECHANFIT treadmill features a large LCD console and15 pre-set programs which allow you to track your workout in real-time with statistics monitoring your speed, time, calories, distance and heart-rate.

Perfect shock absorption system and multi-layer rubber running belt（17 ‘’ wide) provide excellent noise-free running experience and offer safe cushioning for your back, joints, knees and ankles.

We provide 24/7 friendly customer service. If you have any problems with our product, please feel free to contact us through Amazon, we will reply you within 24 hours.