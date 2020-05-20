ECB’s ‘Together Through This Test’ campaign celebrates cricket’s initiatives during coronavirus crisis | Cricket News



















The ECB is celebrating the work of over 200 cricket initiatives during the COVID-19 crisis by means of its ‘Together Through This Test’ campaign

The world’s oldest surviving worldwide cricketer believes a brand new campaign celebrating over 200 cricket initiatives is proof that the sport is an influence for good during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eileen Whelan-Ash, who’s aged 108, says the England and Wales Cricket Board’s ‘Together Through This Test’ is a well timed reminder of the large vary of initiatives undertaken by the cricket group.

The bowler, who represented England both facet of the Second World War, mentioned: “No cricket was played during the war, but the thought of it kept us going and gave us hope. I think it’s the same now.

“Even with out a ball being bowled but this summer time, I’m very proud to see the game I’ve cherished all my life enjoying its half to assist individuals during this horrible crisis, holding them hopeful of higher occasions forward.”

Eileen Whelan-Ash rings the bell at Lord’s forward of the 2017 Women’s World Cup Final (image courtesy of MCC)

‘Together Through This Test’ is a nationwide campaign that highlights how cricket workers, volunteers and gamers throughout the nation – from each the skilled and the leisure sport – have already taken half in over 200 initiatives during lockdown.

Projects embrace long-distance charity runs, the supply of meals to the weak, and the establishing of a devoted telephone assist service for these left remoted by the pandemic.

In addition, the ECB has arrange a COVID-19 useful resource hub on ecb.co.uk/covid-19, focussing on offering bodily and psychological well being assist to most people, and delivering enjoyable and academic interactive sources for youngsters in partnership with Chance to Shine. It additionally consists of eight weeks’ price of curriculum-based academic sources for youngsters aged 5 to 11-years-old.

A more in-depth take a look at the initiatives highlighted by ‘Together Through This Test’

Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, mentioned: “Our sport means various things to completely different individuals but when this crisis has proven us one factor, it is the way in which the cricket household pulls collectively when occasions are robust.

“We are impressed by and grateful to the entire cricket household from the grassroots of the sport proper as much as our elite groups for his or her unbelievable workforce spirit, for not simply fascinated with their very own survival but additionally about how they will assist the broader group.

“We hope this campaign will shine a light on the amazing work being done, help signpost people to the support they need and provide a feeling of hope and solidarity for cricket fans during this challenging time.”

The ECB’s key initiatives at the moment embrace the operating of 21 programmes, every offering meals to NHS workers, the weak and the homeless, and further assist for the remoted and weak by means of #MakeThatCall the place gamers previous and current, coaches and workers ring older members and stewards from their membership.

Former England captain Graham Gooch delivers meals to NHS employees (Pic credit score Essex CCC)

Three England Women’s gamers – Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley – have provided their providers to the NHS, whereas an public sale hopes to boost cash for native charities throughout England and Wales.

Run by Nottinghamshire CCC and involving all 18 firstclass counties, the MCC and the Professional Cricketers Association, the public sale launches at 3pm on May 22 and runs till 3pm on May 29. For extra particulars, go to http://www.cricketauction.co.uk.

For extra info on the sources accessible, please go to www.ecb.co.uk/covid-19. To turn into a volunteer, please go to the web site and phone your native county membership.