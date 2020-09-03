ECB worries about strong euro, DHL warns of vaccine delivery issues, KKR eyes Japan

The euro’s increase has leading policymakers at the European Central Bank anxious, German logistics huge Deutsche Post DHL has actually cautioned that two-thirds of the world’s population is not likely to have simple access to any Covid -19 vaccine that requires to be kept frozen, and KKR is doubling down on its operations inJapan Plus, the FEET’s Demetri Sevastopulo discusses why United States president Donald Trump is softening his rhetoric on United States-China trade issues.

Rising euro has ECB anxious about falling rates

DHL warns of Covid -19 vaccine delivery issues

KKR houses in on Japan as cash-strapped business unload possessions

Why Trump no longer talks about the trade deficit with China

