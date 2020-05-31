ECB to seek guidance about cricket’s return from coronavirus pandemic

The England and Wales Cricket Board is “extremely heartened” by the Government’s go-ahead for skilled sport to return behind closed doorways.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, declared that cricket, amongst different sports activities, was set to return after his division printed well being and security tips designed to forestall the unfold of coronavirus.

The ECB will now examine the doc to decide the way it may also help the method of its sport rising from the Covid-19 lockdown.





An announcement learn: “We are extraordinarily heartened by Saturday’s announcement from the Secretary of State, which can help the return {of professional}, home cricket behind closed doorways, and supplies a significant subsequent step for leisure gamers to start taking part in at their golf equipment once more.

“Over the approaching week, we’ll seek to perceive the precise guidance from Government’s medical groups in order that we will present help for cricket golf equipment who shall be keen to see their communities safely taking part in in small teams.

“We extend our thanks to all those in Government who have worked hard to support the return of sport and we look forward to seeing players from across the game start returning to the field.”

The Government’s approval of stage three of the return to elite sport, which is about to begin at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday, got here solely two days after the ECB pushed again the beginning of the home season till August 1, stating it was hopeful of seeing each home and leisure cricket this 12 months.

International cricket is pencilled in to return on July Eight after Cricket West Indies permitted in precept the tour of England.

Plans have been drawn up to create “bio-secure” environments round every Test match, that are tentatively scheduled to begin on July 8, 16, and 24 and are to be held behind closed doorways on the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

England named a 55-man coaching group on Friday to put together for the sequence in addition to a deliberate go to from Pakistan and limited-overs video games towards Australia.

Dowden stated on Saturday: “It is up to each individual sport to decide exactly when to resume competition. They know their sports best. But football, tennis, horse racing, Formula 1, cricket, golf, rugby, snooker and others are all set to return to our screens shortly.” PA