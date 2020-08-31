ECB must follow the Fed’s embrace of a second mandate

One word can move a mountain. Last week US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell announced that the Fed’s updated policy strategy will no longer worry about “deviations” but only “shortfalls” from full employment so long as inflationary pressures are absent.

In other words, it will not tighten monetary policy to prevent “overheating” just because more Americans get jobs than economists thought was possible.

This is excellent news, and a great credit to Mr Powell and his colleagues. They have listened with empathy to those on the margins of the labour market, who are the last to benefit from economic expansions and the first to suffer from slowdowns. They have believed their eyes more than models predicting tight labour markets must push inflation up. In practical terms, it signals a big dovish shift by the Fed. American workers and investors all have reason to thank Mr Powell.

But let us temper the acclaim: the Fed is merely catching up with its own legal duties. The Federal Reserve Act mandates the US central bank “to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates”. The instructions never called for preventing employment from going too high (or unemployment too low) in its own right. Yet that is how the Fed,…