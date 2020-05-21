ECB launches nationwide campaign to celebrate cricket’s efforts in coronavirus battle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched a nationwide campaign to celebrate greater than 200 initiatives from cricketers throughout Britain to assist the nation in its battle in opposition to coronavirus.

The ‘Together Through This Test’ campaign pays tribute to plenty of totally different feats, from Adil Rashid delivering meals parcels to susceptible folks in Bradford, to Lancashire providing 5,000 tickets free to NHS employees and England Women’s gamers Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley providing their providers to the NHS.

Other initiatives embrace a cellphone assist service for remoted older folks throughout lockdown, long-distance charity runs, and Glamorgan’s energy and conditioning coach creating free health movies.

“Our sport means different things to different people but if this crisis has shown us one thing, it’s the way the cricket family pulls together when times are tough,” mentioned Clare Connor, ECB managing director for ladies’s cricket.

“We are impressed by and grateful to the entire cricket household from the grass roots of the sport proper up to our elite groups for his or her unbelievable workforce spirit, for not simply occupied with their very own survival but in addition about how they’ll assist the broader neighborhood.

“We hope this campaign will shine a light on the amazing work being done, help signpost people to the support they need and provide a feeling of hope and solidarity for cricket fans during this challenging time.”

The ECB has created an online hub to present assets for cricketers throughout the pandemic, whereas lifelong cricket fan Stephen Fry has voiced a brief movie paying tribute to those that have helped.