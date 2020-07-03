ECB calls for recreational cricket to return as it remains banned by UK government amid coronavirus | Cricket News





Recreational cricket has not but been given the go-ahead to resume by the UK govermnent

The England and Wales Cricket Board has reiterated its stance that recreational

cricket is protected to play regardless of the UK government nonetheless not sanctioning its return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson beforehand described the cricket ball as a “vector of disease” and mentioned on radio station LBC on Friday risks had been much more widespread due to communal teas and dressing rooms.

The ECB mentioned in an announcement: “The ECB believes that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other activities being currently permitted.

“The detailed submission now we have shared with the Department For Digital, Culture, Media and Sport contains recommendation on how we will stage cricket safely and mitigate all potential dangers.

“We believe this advice – allied with strict hygiene measures – means recreational cricket should be viewed as safe by the UK government, which would be welcome news to our nation’s recreational cricketers.”

Johnson had mentioned on LBC: “There are causes. These debates have gone spherical and spherical. There are varied different issues.

“The longer answer, which I think probably [chief medical officer] Chris Whitty would give if he were here about cricket, the risk is not so much the ball, although that may be a factor.

“It’s the teas, it’s the altering rooms and so forth and so forth. There are different elements concerned that generate proximity which you won’t get in a recreation of tennis.”

England will return to Test motion towards West Indies in a behind-closed-doors sequence from Wednesday, whereas the boys’s county season has been given the inexperienced gentle by the ECB to go forward from August 1.