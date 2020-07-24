ECB announces special women’s 50-over competition for 2020 | Cricket News





A special edition of the domestic women’s 50- over competition will be staged this summer season, the England and Wales Cricket Board has actually verified.

The competition will see the 8 groups in the brand-new women’s domestic structure – North East, North West, East Midlands, West Midlands, South West and Wales, South Central, London and South East, London and East – divided into 2 groups of 4 groups, with the winners conference in a last.

The competition – the components for which will be revealed in August – continues the ECB’s push to professionalise the domestic women’s video game.

Twenty- 5 domestic gamers got local retainers last month and are poised to move onto among the 40 full-time agreements the ECB means to award later on this year.

Alex Hartley was handed a local retainer by the ECB last month

The ECB had actually prepared to present the 40 full-time agreements this summer season however postponed that due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

2017 World Cup- winner Alex Hartley was among the gamers to get a local retainer, with the left-arm spinner having actually lost her England main agreement in late 2019.

ECB president Tom Harrison stated: “I am pleased that we have been able to schedule women’s domestic cricket and ensure competitive cricket following last month’s confirmation of the first cohort of players on Regional Retainer contracts.”

News of the women’s 50- over competition begins the exact same day the ECB revealed the component list for the Bob Willis Trophy, a one-off males’s red-ball competition that will change the County Championship for 2020.