ECB announces retainers for female players during coronavirus pandemic | Cricket News





Quite a lot of home ladies’s players will obtain retainers to assist them financially during the coronavirus pandemic

Up to 24 ladies’s home cricketers will obtain regional retainers from the ECB to assist them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players will probably be recruited by eight regional hubs, the place they are going to adhere to power and conditioning programmes and undertake on-line modules, together with anti-corruption and anti-doping schooling.

The ECB deliberate to introduce 40 full-time home contracts in 2020 in its intention to spice up ladies’s cricket however that has been delayed by the pandemic.

The Hundred, through which the ladies have been set to compete in their very own match operating alongside the lads’s, has been postponed till 2021.

0:54 Claire Connor, the managing director of ladies’s cricket for the ECB, says it is sensible financially for the lads’s sport to take precedence within the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic Claire Connor, the managing director of ladies’s cricket for the ECB, says it is sensible financially for the lads’s sport to take precedence within the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic

Clare Connor, the ECB’s managing director of ladies’s cricket, stated: “As the consequences of COVID-19 on the remainder of the summer time and past change into extra obvious, we are going to proceed to assist our players to one of the best of our capability.

“We promise them our drive for a extra gender-balanced sport stays vitally vital. The momentum behind the ladies’s sport has been staggering in the previous few years and it’s firmly our ambition to construct on that.

“This was as a result of be essentially the most thrilling 12 months within the sport’s historical past for our main home players. Quite a lot of them would have been hoping to signal a full-time contract with one among our eight Regions this summer time.

“While we nonetheless intend to award these full-time contracts in 2020, we need to attempt to assist our players as a lot as we will till that time, therefore the introduction of those retainers to supply an interim resolution.

“As we emerge from this pandemic, we believe even more strongly that cricket will be a sport that throws its arms around everyone – truly inclusive, diverse and a sport for modern Britain to be proud of.”

0:41 England’s Tammy Beaumont believes ladies’s cricket is flourishing regardless of being placed on maintain as a result of restrictions across the coronavirus pandemic England’s Tammy Beaumont believes ladies’s cricket is flourishing regardless of being placed on maintain as a result of restrictions across the coronavirus pandemic

Regional hubs

North East – Yorkshire CCC, Durham CCC, Northumberland

North West – Lancashire CCC, Cheshire, Cumbria

West Midlands – West Midlands Women’s Cricket Ltd (Warwickshire CCC & Worcestershire CCC), Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire

East Midlands – Loughborough University, Derbyshire CCC, Leicestershire CCC, Nottinghamshire CCC, Lincolnshire

South West & Wales – Western Storm Ltd (Glamorgan CCC, Gloucestershire CCC & Somerset CCC), Cricket Wales, Cornwall, Devon, Wiltshire

South Central – Southern Vipers Ltd (Hampshire Cricket Ltd), Sussex CCC, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Dorset, Isle of Wight, Oxfordshire

London & South East – Surrey CCC, Kent CCC

London & East – Middlesex CCC, Essex CCC, Northamptonshire CCC, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Huntingdonshire, Norfolk, Suffolk