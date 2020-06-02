ECB announces increase in profits ahead of a 2020 season hit by coronavirus pandemic | Cricket News





England internet hosting the World Cup proved worthwhile for the ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board introduced a file annual turnover of

£228m at its digital annual basic assembly, the place Ian Watmore’s appointment because the governing physique’s new chairman was ratified.

Staging the World Cup and Ashes in England final summer time considerably boosted the funds, with common annual turnover round £125m, whereas an increase in revenue has swelled the ECB’s reserves to £17.1m, up from £11.2m final yr.

However, the inaugural version of The Hundred has been postponed as a result of of the coronavirus, and the monetary impression of the pandemic might value the ECB £380m in a “worst-case scenario”, based on chief government Tom Harrison, who mentioned the game was “staring at a £100m loss this year, whatever happens”.

West Indies will play three Tests towards England in July

Confirmation of a three-Test collection towards the West Indies, now scheduled to start out subsequent month, plus constructive talks with the nations of different boards resulting from tour England this summer time, ought to restrict these losses.

Scott Smith, chief monetary officer for the ECB, mentioned: “The success of internet hosting the Cricket World Cup and males’s and ladies’s Ashes on house soil noticed us obtain file revenues for the sport, and allowed us to distribute extra funding throughout the sport than ever earlier than.

“With the impact of COVID-19 these results are somewhat bittersweet, but it is nonetheless extremely positive to know that with the right conditions, the game can continue to grow financial momentum for its stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, the ECB’s 41 members unanimously voted in favour of Watmore succeeding Colin Graves as chairman, to finalise the final stage of the appointment course of.

Ian Watmore’s appointment as chairman of the ECB has been ratified

Watmore mentioned: “I’ve made clear from the beginning of this course of how vital the cricket community is to our sport thriving throughout England and Wales.

“In a post-COVID-19 world, it’s extra vital than ever earlier than that we see sport join communities and enhance lives.

“That goal is only achievable with the support of the entire game and I look forward to working with the membership and other key stakeholders in delivering our ambitions.”

Watmore was appointed earlier this yr, after being recognized by a nominations panel together with former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss.

Newspaper studies into Watmore’s departure from his earlier position on the English Football League led to a assessment, however a three-person panel reported “no evidence to support any allegation of wrongdoing on Ian Watmore’s part”.

He will step into his position in September as a substitute for Graves, who was on the helm of the board throughout England’s women and men profitable the 50-over World Cups – and likewise oversaw a file £1.1bn media rights deal.