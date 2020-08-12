eBook Release: Safety Training Success For SMBs

How To Prep Your Team For A Post-Pandemic Workplace

These are uncertain times. And it’s not just the fear of contagion that’s putting people on edge, but the psychological and emotional aftermath. Thus, SMBs must prep their team for new compliance challenges, ease them back into the workplace as well as provide them with ongoing JIT support to address emerging gaps. The catch is that the “new normal” has altered many business practices and safety training tasks. Our downloadable eBook can help you mitigate risks and develop a holistic H&S strategy. Safety Training Success For SMBs: How To Prep Your Team For A Post-Pandemic Workplace covers all the essentials, from producing top-notch videos to hiring the best outsourcing partner for your program. But first, let’s review some of the things that staffers loathe about safety compliance training and how to turn the tides.

6 Things Employees Loathe About Safety Training

1. Outdated…