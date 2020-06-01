Ebola: Four dead after new outbreak in Congo

Four individuals have died from Ebola in a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the nation’s well being ministry confirmed on Monday.

It comes as Health Minister Eteni Longondo confirmed a new case of the lethal virus in the western province of Equateur, over 1,000km (620 miles) away from the continuing outbreak in the nation’s east.

The governor of the Equateur province, Bobo Boloko Bolumbu additionally confirmed the deaths on native radio, and mentioned: ““The laboratory has given us the data that each one the deaths analysed because the 18th of May are a consequence of the Ebola virus. However, for precision, the samples have been despatched to the INRB for high quality management.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“I ask the population to be calm and continue to respect hygiene measures. Regularly wash your hands with soap. Don’t say greet with your hands. Don’t touch ill or dead people who had a fever or bleeding,” he added.