EBIKELING 24V/36V/48V/52V Waterproof TFT 750C – LCD Display Control Panel for Electric Bicycle E-Bike

Electrical Parameters

3.2inch IPS screen 24V/36V/48V/52V battery supply.

The waterproof TFT 750C LCD display offers much more than a digital screen and fancy look, it allows users to edit controller parameters, control all functions on your ebike from speed to wheel size.

High-contrast 3.2inch IPS colorful matrix screen. Ergonomic external button design, easy to operate.

Remaining battery, current speed, average speed, maximum speed, total and single trip distances. Wheel size can be changed for different applications.

