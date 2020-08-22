Eberechi Eze: Fulham join West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace in hunt for QPR forward | Football News





Eberechi Eze signed up with QPR in 2016 after being launched by Millwall

Fulham have actually signed up with a clutch of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Eberechi Eze fromQPR

Eze, who scored 14 objectives in 46 looks in the Sky Bet Championship for QPR last season, was not consisted of in the Hoops’ matchday team for Saturday afternoon’s friendly with AFC Wimbledon.

QPR did not wish to put Eze in an uncomfortable position by playing him in Saturday’s friendly as Premier League interest in the forward magnifies. Fulham are believed to be more than likely to fulfill QPR’s ₤ 20m evaluation of the gamer as it stands.

The England U21 aggressor has actually likewise drawn in interest from West Ham, Newcastle and West Brom, and was the topic of an unsuccessful ₤ 12m quote from Crystal Palace previously this month.

QPR’s director of football, Les Ferdinand, tipped the assaulting midfielder to …