Eaten water beetles survive by escaping predator’s anus

Meet the aquatic beetle Regimbartia attenuata, which can survive a journey through a dark-spotted frog’s gut and exit alive through its feces, according to a study published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

The pressure of being hunted is typically what leads to the evolution of different escape behaviors in prey animals. Surviving the extreme conditions of an animal’s digestive system is a wild card that depends on the prey animal’s ability to move quickly through to the, ahem, escape hatch.

Such a deadly environment could impose speedy and active escape behaviors on swallowed prey species — so Shinji Sugiura, the author of the study, tested this hypothesis with aquatic beetles and dark-spotted frogs.

After the frogs swallowed the beetles, 90% of the insects were excreted within six hours of being eaten “and, surprisingly, were still alive,” said Sugiura, an associate professor in the department of agrobioscience at Kobe University in Japan, in the study.

In a second experiment, beetles whose legs were fixed together with wax were all killed and inside the frogs’ digestive systems for more than a day — indicating that the first beetles might have used their legs to actively and quickly escape headfirst from the frogs, rather than being passively released through the frogs’ waste. Most prior studies have analyzed how prey animals escaped before contact. This study “is the first to document active prey escape from the vent of a predator and to show that prey…

Read The Full Article