Eatao Kick Scooter for Kids with Led Flashing Wheels for Boys or Girls Adjustable Height Extra Wide Deck Kick Scooter Best Gifts



Price: $55.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 06:43:29 UTC – Details)





❤Adjustable height: Adjustable height, you can set the handlebar height easily so that children can control their ride comfortably. Even if it is your kids first time on a kick scooter, he will not afraid of it.

❤4 LED flashing wheels:The kick scooter for toddler chose widen and thicken PU wheel, which will not hurt the wooden floor, and they will light up when you ride it. It is an additional safety feature that people and vehicles can see even if at night. Avoiding Riding Collision Danger!

❤More safety: Keep your kid safe and full of smiles with kids scooters that combine strong and sturdy design with lightweight aluminum alloy for years! Plus, our kick scooters have 4 wheels and back wheel breaking to help ensure total control.

❤Better balance control:Teach your kids to balance at an early age! Learn how to lean when trying to turn and also how to stop, gives new riders stability to build their confidence and improve their riding skills..This unique mechanism also protects against dangerously sharp turns, so you can make sure your kids are having fun while staying safe.

❤A best gift and friend: Smiles and laughter, hours, days, and years of fun! This is the gift that keeps kids happy and having fun for a long time! It can be used indoors on rainy day, or outdoors when the sun is shining. Perfect for birthdays, Christmas, Hanukah or just because you want to spoil your kids or grandkids!