EasyJet says millions affected by cyber hack

A “sophisticated source” had accessed the e-mail tackle and journey particulars of roughly 9 million clients, and the bank card particulars of two,208, the corporate added.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren apologized to clients, and he cited the coronavirus pandemic as a attainable incentive for hackers.

“Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to Covid-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams,” Lundgren stated. “As a result, and on the recommendation of the ICO, we are contacting those customers whose travel information was accessed and we are advising them to be extra vigilant, particularly if they receive unsolicited communications.”