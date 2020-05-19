EasyJet reveals cyber-attack exposed 9m customers’ details | Business

EasyJet has revealed that the non-public data of 9 million clients was accessed in a “highly sophisticated” cyber-attack on the airline.

The firm on Tuesday disclosed that e-mail addresses and journey details have been accessed and stated it’ll contact all the clients affected.

Of the 9 million individuals affected, 2,208 had bank card details stolen, easyJet stated in a press release to the inventory market.

Those clients whose bank card details have been taken have already been contacted, whereas everybody else affected will likely be contacted within the “next few days”.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the info regulator, has really useful easyJet contact everybody affected due to an elevated danger of phishing fraud.

EasyJet stated “there is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused”.

The easyJet chief government, Johan Lundgren, stated: “We wish to apologise to these clients who’ve been affected by this incident.

“Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to Covid-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams. As a result, and on the recommendation of the ICO, we are contacting those customers whose travel information was accessed and we are advising them to be extra vigilant, particularly if they receive unsolicited communications.”

