EasyJet Hit by Cyber Attack, Hackers Access 9 Million Customers’ Details

British finances airline EasyJet mentioned on Tuesday hackers had accessed the e-mail and journey particulars of round 9 million prospects, in addition to the bank card particulars of greater than 2,000 of them, in a “highly sophisticated” assault.

The information means the airline, which has grounded most of its flights because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is locked in a long-running battle with its founder and largest shareholder, may face a hefty fantastic.

British Airways, which was hit in 2018 with the theft of lots of of 1000’s of bank card particulars, remains to be interesting a fantastic from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) of GBP 183.four million (roughly Rs. 1,697 crores).

“Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams,” Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said.

“As a result, and on the recommendation of the ICO, we are contacting those customers whose travel information was accessed and we are advising them to be extra vigilant, particularly if they receive unsolicited communications.”

EasyJet mentioned it didn’t appear to be any private info had been misused. It didn’t say when the hack happened.

The firm mentioned it had engaged main forensic consultants to research the problem. It has additionally notified the National Cyber Security Centre.

© Thomson Reuters 2020