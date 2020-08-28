EasyJet faces lawsuit after asking woman not to sit next to Orthodox Jews – Middle East Monitor

EasyJet is dealing with a lawsuit submitted by a British-Israeli woman after she was asked on 2 different flights to relocation seats since of her gender, the Guardian reports.

Melanie Wolfson, 38, was asked by in-flight team to relocation seats after strictly-Orthodox Jewish guys declined to be seated next to a female traveler.

Wolfson, according to the Guardian, is asking easyJet to bar cabin team from asking travelers to relocation seats on account of their gender and looking for 66,438 shekels (almost $20,000) in payment for the 2 events.

According to a report by Haaretz, Wolfson paid additional to protect an aisle seat on the very first flight from Tel Aviv to London in October.

When she got here, nevertheless, 2 Orthodox guys were currently seated in the row and one right away began asking other male travelers if they would want to swap seats with Wolfson.

Minutes later on, Wolfson was asked by the seated male to swap seats with a guy a couple of rows in front of her. Initially, the 38-year-old declined, however later on gave in to the demand after a steward used a complimentary hot beverage as a reward to relocation.

Wolfson informed Haaretz she was likewise worried the flight might be postponed on her account. A month after the flight, Wolfson lodged a problem with easyJet.

