EasyJet boss says full planes are ‘100% safe’ – Armenian News

The boss of EasyJet has said he would feel “100% safe” flying on full planes because the airline resumed a limited amount of flights after having a 10-week hiatus.

Johan Lundgren told the PA news agency the airline had followed international instructions to step-up hygiene in front of a resumption of services on Monday.

Passengers and crew will wear masks and planes will soon be deep-cleaned often, according to BBC News.

But passengers won’t have to sit 2m apart, despite demands middle seats to remain empty for social distancing.

“That was a proposal early on from one of the regulators,” Mr Lundgren told the BBC’s Today programme.

“But the recommendations that have come out from international authorities… which are also supported by the different local regulators do not include social distancing measures on board the aircraft.”