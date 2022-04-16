On April 17, from 14:00 to 20:00, c. Located at 15/1 Abovyan Street, Yerevan. Anna և St. For the first time in Armenia, an “Easter Festival” will take place in the open space of Catholic churches.

Armenians և tourists will have the opportunity to participate in the nationwide celebration, celebrating Easter together, which bears the symbol of the Resurrection, the salvation of a new life.

The event will be held by the “Special Creative Center for Children” SNCO with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The festival will feature the handicrafts of the students of the CSCE SNCO and students of other specialized organizations, the children will perform musical numbers in the concert program. Favorite musicians will be included in the concert program.

On this family holiday, the public will have the opportunity to join master classes, make handicrafts, a symbol of the day, get acquainted with the work of children’s creative centers, participate in a nationwide celebration.

The aim of the “Easter Festival” is to create a cultural platform for children, adolescents to integrate themselves into the cultural life of children from vulnerable groups.

All children, including children from vulnerable groups, have the right to a quality education, to be fully integrated into society, to enjoy all the services offered by society, to live a full life.

The activities of the Special Creative Center for Children play a very important role in the development of children from vulnerable groups, where children can try to discover their abilities, get creative, acquire basic professional skills, find new hobbies and make friends.

The festival is supported by the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Formiac Art Company and the HEHEM office.

Dear participant, we have chosen the symbol color of the festival – red, it is desirable that you wear red clothes or some red detail that day.

PRESS RELEASE