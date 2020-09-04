East Wing grapples with a familiar West Wing problem: the tell-all book

Outwardly, it would have been challenging to determine Trump was numerous days into the fallout of a book by her previous buddy and senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff

In Wolkoff’s book release, the East Wing has for the very first time dealt with a issue more frequently booked for the West Wing: the “tell-all” book by a previous staff member. While ex-staffers of President Donald Trump , varying from previous nationwide security advisor John Bolton to previous Oval Office scheduler Madeleine Westerhout, have actually typically composed books about their time in the White House, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” is Melania Trump’s very first encounter with a unhappy ex-staffer in book type.

“Of course she’s angry,” Trump’s chief of personnel Stephanie Grisham informed CNN of Trump’s response to the book and its claims.

Trump has actually fumed today over Wolkoff’s about-face from excited good friend and active member of her firmly held inner circle, to what Grisham has actually stated on Trump’s behalf is “revisionist history.”

Winston Wolkoff exposed personal discussions with the very first woman on subjects varying from her wintry relationship with her stepdaughter to her marital relationship, her ideas on border policy, Michelle Obama, the coat kerfuffle and her regular usage of emojis. And in an interview with the …

Source link