East Wing braces for upcoming book by former Melania Trump aide

Wolkoff, a former Vogue magazine staffer who oversaw high-dollar events, such as the Met Gala, has known Melania Trump for greater than a decade. The two women were close for many years while both lived in New York City and operated in similar social circles.

The East Wing failed to respond to a CNN request for comment.

Wolkoff worked as a special government employee all through her time with the very first lady, meaning she wasn’t paid for her services, nor did she spend any extended amount of time in Washington, though she did have work place adjacent to Trump’s in the East Wing. For the absolute most part, Wolkoff remained in New York City.

In February 2018, Trump terminated the working relationship with Wolkoff as stories about the inauguration mounted, citing the policy of the White House opting to scale back special government employee working agreements.

“The Office of the First Lady severed the gratuitous services contract with Ms. Wolkoff. We thank her for her hard work and wish her all the best,” said spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham during the time. Wolkoff told The New York Times she was “thrown under the bus” by the White House.

Wolkoff’s upcoming book will recount the episode that generated the demise of her time in the White House, as well as the ensuing impact on her friendship with Melania Trump, a person with knowledge of Wolkoff’s book content tells CNN.

Trump is reported to be “unhappy” with the news of Wolkoff’s book, according to the source, who adds “this won’t end well” if Wolkoff reveals personal information about their relationship, or other incidentals of the habits of the famously private first lady.

Wolkoff’s book will more than likely also include Grisham, who butted heads with Wolkoff for several months whilst the two overlapped in the East Wing, according to CNN’s reporting.

After Wolkoff publicly pushed straight back on the important points of her dismissal from the White House, Grisham released a statement to the Times saying: “The White House ended Mrs. Wolkoff’s contract, period. I’m not going to waste my time arguing the semantics of what the word ‘severed’ means simply because someone decided to run to the media with hurt feelings and a bruised ego. As stated more than a year ago, I wish Mrs. Wolkoff well.”

Wolkoff’s “Melania and Me” is slated for a September 1 release, bookending a summer of dishy Trump-related memoirs, including those from John Bolton and Mary Trump

CNN has requested and is anticipated to receive an advance copy ahead of the book’s release.