East Notes: Realmuto, Bichette, Elieser, Benintendi

With the winter season quick approaching and time going out for an in-season extension, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will “likely” attempt his hand on the free market, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia observes. However, basic supervisor Matt Klentak recommended Monday that the Phillies and Realmuto have actually at least talked about a brand-new agreement because the season started. “That’s not true,” Klentak stated of a report that the 2 sides had not talked, though Salisbury keeps in mind that the executive was loath to provide more comprehensive updates. Regardless of where he indications, it’ll be remarkable to see just how much Realmuto generates as a future 30-year-old backstop whose journey to totally free company will come off a pandemic-shortened season. Realmuto has actually continued to make an emphatic case for a mega-deal, however, as the two-time All-Star has actually as soon as again been the video game’s premier catcher in 2020.

