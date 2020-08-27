East Cleveland police shoot man after pursuit of stolen vehicle

CLEVELAND– East Cleveland police officers shot an 18-year-old man after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Thursday, Chief of Police Scott P. Gardner stated in a release.

At around 12:30 a.m., uniformed officers started a pursuit of a stolen vehicle inhabited by 3 males.

The pursuit ended on East 105th Street andSouth Boulevard All residents went out of the vehicle, police stated.

Officers began a foot pursuit for the chauffeur who had actually supposedly leapt out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand, the release mentioned.

The chauffeur supposedly raised a weapon sideways while ranging from officers, at which time officers shot the chauffeur. A weapon was recuperated at the scene, police stated.

The male chauffeur was transferred to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where his condition is unidentified at this time.

In the release, Gardner stated the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is managing the examination.

Cell phone video taped the scene reveals rescuers filling the teenager on a stretcher minutes after he was shot.

