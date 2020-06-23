East Brunswick, New Jersey: Three people found dead in swimming pool of house they just moved into

The bodies were discovered Monday, but authorities don’t yet know the reason of death, the East Brunswick Police Department told CNN.
The family had moved into the home just 20 days earlier, police said.
“This is a devastating day for our entire community and we are working to determine exactly what happened,” said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco.
Monday afternoon, police received a call from the neighbor who heard screaming, police Lt. Frank Sutter told CNN.
Officers reached the home and found an 8-year-old girl, a 32-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man unresponsive in a pool.
The three were pronounced dead shortly after ward. There was another member of the family living in the house, but authorities didn’t say how that individual was linked to the victims.
While the reason of death is still under investigation, an electrician was at the scene Monday, Sutter said.
“That’s just to rule in or rule out the possibility of electrical currents,” that he said. “The investigation is still active and we’re waiting for the autopsies.”
The county Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsies. The office, but it isn’t known when.
The East Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office continue to investigate the deaths.