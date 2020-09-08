East Bengal, Mohun Bagan out – who are the giants of I-League now?

With East Bengal and Mohun Bagan set to move into the ISL, there are one or two openings in the I-League…

If I-League is a movie, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the two biggest superstars who ruled the industry for years before moving on. They have been like the Khans of Bollywood and the M’s of Mollywood.

The Kolkata giants were, without doubt, two of the biggest clubs in India playing in the country’s top division every season and enjoying varying degrees of success.

This year, there were two twists in the tale just before the climax. Firstly, Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK joined hands with Mohun Bagan to form ATK Mohun Bagan and confirmed their participation in the ISL. Last week, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, in another grand reveal, confirmed the entry of East Bengal as well. With two of the main leads climbing up the leagues’ ladder, where does all of the recent developments leave I-League and its other participants?

A few clubs, who have shown the desire to go all-out and be aggressive in their pursuit of the title in the last few years, are set to pounce. The 2020-21 season of I-League will not have the ‘big two’ involved but that situation paves way for the likes of Gokulam Kerala and Chennai City to start a journey that ensures their dominance in the…