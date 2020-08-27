East Bengal: Indian players file complaint to AIFF’s Player Status Committee over unpaid dues

East Bengal need to go back within September 4 to the committee …

East Bengal players have actually knocked on the doors of All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Player Status Committee over unpaid income, Goal has actually discovered. The committee has actually provided the club a due date of September 4 to describe their position.

It is comprehended that around 16 players have long term agreements with the club that runs till completion of the 2020-21 season and in many cases, beyond that. Seven of them had actually currently voiced their complaints to the Football Players Association of India (FPAI).

Now, the 7 have actually taken an advance and have actually signed up an official complaint with thePlayer Status Committee A number of players are still working out with club and are anticipated to follow the exact same course in the next couple of days.

They have actually likewise ended their agreement unilaterally and are now totally free representatives.

“The case will be ruled in favour of the players as the club is legally bound to pay them. We also tried to talk to East Bengal to find an amicable solution but nothing came of it,” mentioned a FPAI authorities to Goal, validating the advancements.

As per FIFA’s policies of status and transfer of players, Article 14. b (Terminating an agreement with simply trigger for impressive incomes) mentions that in case a club unlawfully stops working to play a.