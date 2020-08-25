Earthquake recorded in Northern Iran, felt in Stepanakert – Panorama

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude was registered 27 km south of Parsabad town in Northern Iran on Monday at about 22:25 (GMT 18:25), Armenia’s National Service for Seismic Protection at the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported, adding the geographical coordinates of the epicenter were northern latitude 39.40 and eastern longitude 47.90. The epicenter of the earthquake was on the depth of 12 kilometers.

In the epicenter the magnitude of the earthquake was registered 4 points. The earthquake has been felt in Artsakh capital Stepanakert city with 2 magnitude.