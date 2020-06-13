Earthquake recorded in Artsakh – Panorama

An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude was registered 12 km north-west of Qnaravan village of Artsakh on Saturday at about 16:08 (GMT 12:58), Armenia’s National Service for Seismic Protection at the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported, adding the geographical coordinates of the epicenter were northern latitude 40․250 and eastern longitude 46․000. The epicenter of the earthquake was on the depth of 12 kilometers.

In the epicenter the magnitude of the earthquake was registered 3-4 points. The earthquake has been felt in Karvachar town with 2-3 magnitude.