On May 1, at 23:35 local time (19:35 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered Georgia-Armenia with a latitude of 41.17 ության north latitude 43.96 և east longitude Border zone: 13 km north-east of Bavra village, 14 km deep, 4.6 magnitude earthquake.

The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 6 points.

The earthquake was felt in Shirak և Lori marzes – 5 magnitude, in Tavush marz – 3-4 magnitude, as well as in Yerevan, Kotayk և Aragatsotn marzes – 3 magnitude.