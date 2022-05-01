A little while ago, at around 11:30 pm, another earthquake took place in Gyumri, the earthquake was quite long and significant. Facebook is already flooded with posts, users mention that it has been shaken twice.

They even write that it was at least 4.5-5 points. One of the users, Vahan Tumasyan wrote: “Gyumri and Shirak region seem to have become an ‘eternal engine’, a few minutes ago there was another earthquake, I think it would be 4 points.” No official information has been reported yet on how many points it really was and what the epicenter was.

Nune AREVSHATYAN