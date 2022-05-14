On May 14, at 21:14 local time (May 13, 17:14 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered with geographical coordinates of 41.20 հյուս north latitude 43 43.96 և east longitude Georgia-Armenia border zone, 15 km north-east of Bavra village, Shirak region, at a depth of 10 km, 4.5 magnitude earthquake.

The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 6 points.

The quake was felt in Shirak և Lori marzes with 4-5 magnitude, in Aragatsotn և Tavush marzes with 3-4 magnitude, in Yerchan city և Ararat marz with 3 magnitude.