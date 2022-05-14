On May 14, at 21:14 local time (May 13, 17:14 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered with geographical coordinates of 41.20 հյուս north latitude 43 43.96 և east longitude Georgia-Armenia border zone, 15 km north-east of Bavra village, Shirak region, at a depth of 10 km, 4.5 magnitude earthquake.
The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 6 points.
The quake was felt in Shirak և Lori marzes with 4-5 magnitude, in Aragatsotn և Tavush marzes with 3-4 magnitude, in Yerchan city և Ararat marz with 3 magnitude.
RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.