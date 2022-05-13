On May 13, at 18:57 local time (May 13, 14:57 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered with geographical coordinates of 40.52 հյուս north latitude and 45.27 և east longitude. Armenia, 2 km north of Shorzha village, 10 km deep, 2․4 magnitude earthquake.

The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 3 points.

The earthquake was felt in Chambarak town, Shorzha village, Gegharkunik region, with a magnitude of 2-3.

MES: