Earthlight to step up in trip next time out | Racing News

Earthlight will step up to 7 furlongs for the very first time in next month’s Prix du Pin at ParisLongchamp, after losing his unbeaten record last time out.

Andre Fabre’s three-year-old might complete just 4th when sent preferred in the Prix Maurice de Gheest over 6 and a half furlongs at Deauville last weekend.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Earthlight was under factor to consider for the 2000 Guineas and the French comparable, with Fabre constantly harbouring the belief his colt will remain a mile.

But he will move up in trip slowly, beginning in the Group Three on September 13.

“What I found interesting was that he was in front of Golden Horde again – they ran almost identically to Newmarket,” stated Fabre, referring to last season’s Middle Park Stakes.

” I believe he most likely might have made with another race in the past entering into a Group One – he might have been a bit fitter and after that he may have completed a bit more detailed.

“But the form is there. What surprised me was how hot a favourite he was. On the ratings he had no margin for error.”

Fabre stays positive that a step up in trip will cause more enhancement.

He included: “That was his very first run versus the older horses, so he had a bit to show.

“His next race will be at Longchamp, a Group Three over 7 furlongs, the …