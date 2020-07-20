Earthlight still in Goodwood mix | Racing News

Options for Earthlight’s next destination are open – with a step-up to a mile for the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood perhaps not totally dismissed.

Andre Fabre’s colt is still unbeaten in six races, but a setback in the spring forced him to miss the French 2000 Guineas.

He reappeared over six furlongs in a Listed race on the same Deauville card that saw Pinatubo win the Prix Jean Prat and both sons of Shamardal are owned by Godolphin.

With Pinatubo not in contention for what looks probably be a red-hot Sussex Stakes, Earthlight will be a fascinating addition to famous brands Siskin, Kameko, Mohaather and Circus Maximus.

“We haven’t totally decided yet. He could go to Goodwood, but if not he will go for the Maurice de Gheest,” said Fabre.

“He’s very fast and looks an actual sprinter, but I’m convinced that he can go further.

“I think it was a good decision to split him and Pinatubo up last time and it will be up to Sheikh Mohammed where he runs.”

Fabre’s string is in excellent form at present, and in the Deep Impact filly Harajuku and Qous, the first bear out of twin Arc champion Treve, they have two really exciting potential customers.

“Harajuku is a very nice filly with a lovely action and a good attitude,” he stated reflecting onto her debut achievement.

“I’ll step the woman up progressively, she’ll most likely go to Deauville but the 1st Group Three comes too quickly and then there is the Prix du Calvados, a Group Two, therefore we’ll observe how the ground is really as she’ll favor good surface. She may possibly go for that will or the lady could go for a circumstances race.

“Qous got always proven up nicely in the particular mornings, nevertheless he’d merely had tiny problems. He looks absolute to win a new black-type competition.

“He was prepared to run all his two-year-old season, nevertheless had one more little problem. It had not been that we retained him again or having been slow to visit hand

“It’s nice for Treve to get a winner. She was winning at two and still running in the Arc at five – just a remarkable filly.”